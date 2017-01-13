Still time to join in for 'All Shook Up' as rehearsals begin

Rehearsals commenced on Tuesday evening for the up-coming 'All Shook Up' which will be staged in The Premier Hall from Tuesday April 4th - Saturday 8th, with a fine attendance sinking the teeth into the musical score.

Musical Director Mary Rose McNally was on hand to welcome the company alongside Chairman Frank Tuohy, Secretary Laura Ryan and members of the committee who will be busy over the next few weeks making sure that everything is in place for the all-import show week.

Already there is great excitement amongst those who attended on Tuesday with the score being so familiar and so full of vibrancy and life - well the music of Elvis Presley is bound to create a bit of a stir!!

And, it is not too late for anyone to come along and join in - there will be rehearsals on Thursday evening and again next Tuesday and Thursday in advance of the annual auditions for parts which will be held in The Anner Hotel on Saturday January 21st. There are loads of male and female parts, singing and non singing. As always people are encouraged to have a go in the audions and see how you get on.

The audition pieces will be available at rehearsals and every help and assistance will be given in advance to those who wish to audition. There will be run throughs with the music and there will also be a dialogue segment to the auditions, all of which have been selected already by Director Aodhan Fox who will be in attendance over the coming weeks. Aodhan is no stranger to Thurles having played a number of key roles down through the years - he is aregular visitor to our annual show.

Our choreographer will be Debbie Kieran once again and we look forward to welcoming her back to Thurles once more - she will be joined by Dance Captain Michelle O'Connell and with so many lively numbers in this show, there will be plenty of dancing for everyone.

The show is set in the mid west of the USA in the 1950's and features some of the very well known Presely hits including Heartbreak Hotel, Love Me Tender, Jailhouse Rock, Hound Dog, Don't be Cruel, Can't Help Falling in Love and many more. The show winds up with a happy ending triple wedding - a real feel good factor to make sure the audiences go home happy and tapping their feet to the sound of All Shook Up.

Of course shows of this nature cost a lot of money to stage and with this in mind Thurles Musical Society are embarking upon an innovative fundraiser in The Anner Hotel in February (full details later). This will be a night not to be missed as ten very well known local 'celebrity couples' will take to the stage to answer questions about each other and find out how much they really know about each other.

All Star Mr and Mrs- as seen on TV -will be coming to Thurles and TMS has lined up a unique mix of couples who will be put under the spotlight and into the cauldron when the curtain opens.

It promises to be great fun with plenty of opportunity for the audience to vote for their preferred choices. And, you'd never know, there might even be the odd song or two as well from the renowned chorus of TMS.

We will be announcing details of the participating couples in the coming weeks, so stay tuned for further information - you'd never know who might appear in the spotlight.

Tickets will be available from TMS members in the coming weeks and will also be available at the door on the night. You will have the chance to support your favourite celebrity couple while at the same time enjoying the great banter and fun which will be guaranteed. The Master of Ceremonies for the event will be All Shook Up Director, Aodhan Fox and he will bring his own charm and wit to proceedings also.

Busy times ahead then for TMS members between rehearsals and preparations for Mr and Mrs. The committee members have been occupied with planning the many elements which go towards staging a show, not to mention trying to ensure that Mr and Mrs is a resounding success. All help would be gratefully accepted.

In the meantime, we look forward to seeing more attending rehearsals. We welcome back our current members, extend the arms of welcome to lapsed members and welcome with open arms any new members who wish to join. You see, we're very welcoming really.

Below: Some of the ladies ready for the stage in Curtains.