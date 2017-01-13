Cllr Ryan calls for led lights

Fianna Fail Councillor Sean Ryan has called on Tipperary County Council to prioritise the changeover of LED lights from Amber Sonny lights at areas which where CCTV is been installed.

Speaking this week to the Tipperary Star the Moycarkey-Borris based councillor said ‘’ Tipperary County Council recently announced a new programme where they will upgrade the current Amber Sonny lights to the more energy efficient LED lights. While this is to be very much welcomed it is now most important that it is prioritised in areas where CCTV has or will be installed.

“There is little point in installing high-tec CCTV in an area if the lighting quality is not of sufficient standard for the viewing of night time CCTV images by the Gardai in their attempts to solve crimes and robberies. This is particularly the case in rural areas where CCTV is currently been installed.

“At the recent Joint Policing Committee (JPC) meeting in Littleton and at the Thurles-Templemore Municipal meeting in Clonmore I called for the upgrading of public lighting to take place in tandem with the erection of CCTV’’.

Councillor Ryan also welcomed the turning on of the public lights in Marlstone Manor in Thurles. He added ‘’The residents of Marlstone Manor have waited far too long for the turning on of their public lights and I very much welcome that it has finally happened. I will continue to work to ensure that other estates in Thurles are ‘taken in charge’ and have their lights turned on’’.