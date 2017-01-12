55 on trolleys in three hospitals that deal with Tipperary patients

There were 55 patients on trolleys this lunchtime in three of the main hospitals that cater for Tipperary people.

The highest number was in University Hospital Limerick, where 29 patients were on trolleys. South Tipperary General Hospital had 21 on trolleys with a further five in Nenagh.

Altogether, a total of 148 people were waiting on trolleys in hospitals in and around County Tipperary.

Waterford had 28 on trolleys with 21 in St Luke's in Kilkenny; 28 in Portiuncla, Ballinasloe; 19 in Tullamore, nine in Portlaoise and seven in Ennis.

Throughout the country, a total of 509 were on trolleys.