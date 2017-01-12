200 jobs boost for Tipperary

Tipperary is in for a major jobs boost this year and next, with the announcement that IQ Pharmatek is to re-open the Suir Pharma plant in Clonmel.

The plant closed last year with the loss of 134 jobs. IQ Pharmatek is taking over the plant with a view to manufacturing for third parties for export to other European countries, the North American market and the Far East.

It’s expected up to 100 jobs will be created this year, and another 100 in 2018. IQ Pharmatek was established last year and its headquarters is in Loughrea, Co Galway. It has ventures based in Ireland, the UK, and the UAE.

The company's current directors are Mohammad Abdullatif and Azzam Hussein.