Tipperary motorists warned that not all roads will be gritted

Tipperary motorists are being advised to drive carefully over the coming days as the first real blast of winter hits the Premier County.

With snow on high ground this Thursday morning and temperatures hovering around zero in most places, the forecast is for icy roads and snow and sleet showers up to the weekend. Temperatures are expected to rise again over Saturday and Sunday.

Drivers are being warned that not all roads will be salted or gritted during the cold snap as Tipperary County Council has a list of priority roads for its winter maintenance programme.

Its first priority are motorways and main roads, along with some routes that are used by Expressway buses, and those giving access to hospitals and fire stations and bus and train depots.

The second priority routes include regional roads with a high volume of traffic road and those giving access to major schools and industries.

Among these routes are the Thurles to Nenagh road; the old N8 Thurles to Cashel road; the Thurles to Limerick road and Thurles to Tipperary Town. Other routes include roads around Fethard and Killenaule.

The remaining priority three roads are other regional roads, town streets and local county roads on a priority basis.

A full detail of the council's winter maintenance programme can be found at www.tipperarycoco.ie