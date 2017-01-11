Borrisokane to lose its sergeant in staff review

There was anger in Borrisokane this week with the announcement that the village is to have its Garda numbers cut.

According to local councillor Joe Hannigan, the villages sergeant is being moved to the Garda Vetting Unit in Tipperary Town.

The Independent councillor tried to raise the issue at this Monday's Tipperary County Council meeting under any other business, but was ruled out of order as he had not submitted his intention to do so in writing.

An irate Cllr Hannigan told council Cathaoirleach Cllr Siobhan Ambrose he could not sumit his request on time as the move was only announced on January 5.

“This is a serious issue,” he said. “It is another instance of Lower Ormond losing out big time.”

Cllr Hannigan pointed out that the move was happenign at a time when Borrisokane was looking to instal CCTV to combat local crime.

“We are being reduced from five Gardai down to four. Two years ago we had nine Gardai,” he declared.

The councillo claimed that the redeploymenet was due to decreased Garda numbers in the Nenagh Garda District.

Tipperary CEO Joe MacGrath told Cllr Hannigan the council will raise the matter with Minister for Justice Frances Fitzgerald.