Over 300 Tipperary people put their skates on for annual rail outing

Over 300 local people enjoyed train trips to Limerick-on-Ice over the Christmas holidays.

The North Tipperary Rail Community (formerly known as Nenagh Community Rail Partnership) began these annual trips 12 years ago. As their popularity has grown over the years, the event has grown from one date to three.

“We are delighted with the numbers who travelled and that it featured a mix of young and old, families and friends,” said Nenagh organiser Virginia O'Dowd. “Very often, these trips are the first introduction young people have to travelling by train. Some adults, too.”

Ms O'Dowd added: “The partnership between North Tipperary Rail Community and Limerick on Ice also works very well. We would like to thank the management and staff for their co-operation and for giving our groups a reduced entrance fee. Events like this show the potential of our local line for similar events, such as community or school outings.”

Cloughjordan organiser Duncan Martin said: “We had to run two trips to meet the demand. Seventy-four people traveled on the first day, 106 on the second. Irish Rail treated us to one of their newest Intercity Rail cars for the return trip. to accommodate the numbers in 'express train' comfort. This initiative was greatly appreciated.”

Mr Martin reported that many travelers were impressed by the fares: €6 adult return, with children at €3 - far cheaper than the fares stated on Irish Rail's website. These great value fares to Limerick apply every day except Sunday, from anywhere on the North Tipperary line.

He hoped that the experience would encourage people to use the local line more often to visit Limerick - or Dublin.