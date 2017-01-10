Visitor restrictions at South Tipperary General Hospital

Due to a high incidence of admissions through the Emergency Department and the increasing numbers of people suffering from respiratory illnesses, South Tipperary General Hospital is imposing visiting restrictions across all areas of the hospital from today.

Visiting is restricted to all areas of the hospital with the following exceptions, those who are critically ill in ICU/CCU/Stroke Unit. Only parents are authorised to visit children at the hospital paediatric unit. Visiting in the maternity unit is limited to partner/next of kin.

The hospital management is appealing to members of the public to only visit the hospital if it is absolutely necessary and not to visit if they have had flu-like symptoms in the previous four days.

People with flu-like symptoms are advised to telephone or visit their GPs, in the first instance, rather than presenting at the hospital’s Emergency Department. In addition, people due to attend the hospital for an outpatient clinic appointment etc during the current week who may have symptoms of flu are advised to check with the hospital before attending as an appointment may need to be rescheduled in order to prevent further spread of flu to both staff and other outpatients.

STGH says it wishes to reassure people, that while the hospital is extremely busy at present, patients are being seen and cared for appropriately.

The management at STGH has apologed for any inconvenience caused and says the situation regarding visiting restriction will be reviewed daily.