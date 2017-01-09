Education Centre celebrates success

Roscrea Education Centre recently had an award ceremony to recognise achievements of Youthreach and Back to Education Initiative (BTEI) students.

The event was hosted in Rackett Hall Hotel, Roscrea. There was an atmosphere of celebration in the room (which was full to capacity) as many young people and mature students received Quality and Qualifications Ireland awards across levels 2 through 5. Roscrea Education Centre is part of Tipperary Education and Training Board and the certificates were presented by Mr Liam Ahearn, the chairperson of the Further Education and Training Committee.

Well done to all the participants! This project is part supported by the Irish government and the European Social Fund as part of the ESF Programme for Employability, Inclusion and Learning 2014-2020. Roscrea Youthreach and the BTEI programme have a continuous enrolling policy, so please contact us for information - Youthreach: 087-0626937; BTEI: 087-9363858.