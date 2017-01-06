Tipperary student wins DCU scholarships for academic excellence

A former St Mary’s Secondary School, Nenagh student has been presented with a €1000 Academic Scholarship to study at DCU. The scholarship was awarded to Mary Grace in recognition of her achieving over 550 points in the Leaving Certificate.

Mary is currently studying Accounting and Finance.

€120,000 worth of scholarships were presented to 120 First Year students at DCU on achieving more than 550 CAO points at Leaving Certificate or equivalent. Awardees were joined at a special presentation ceremony at the Helix by their parents and former school principals. Each student received a commemorative certificate and the school principals were presented with a plaque to display in the school marking the significant achievement of their past pupil.

A scholarship valued at €1000 is awarded to students who gain the required number of points, meet the specific entry requirements and register to study with any of DCU’s five faculties: Engineering & Computing; Humanities & Social Sciences; Science & Health; DCU Business School and the Institute of Education DCU.

In 2017, the points requirements for students who wish to undertake a course in each faculty is as follows:

Faculty of Engineering & Computing

Students gaining 550+ CAO points will be awarded €500

Faculty of Humanities & Social Sciences

Students gaining 550+ CAO points will be awarded €500

Faculty of Science & Health

Students gaining 550+ CAO points will be awarded €500

Dublin City University Business School

Students gaining 550+ CAO points will be awarded €500

Institute of Education

Students gaining 550+ CAO points will be awarded €500

To find out more about studying at DCU or the DCU Academic Scholarships, visit http://www4.dcu.ie/prospective/scholarships.shtml.