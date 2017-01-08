On Saturday next the 14th of January Templemore Town Park will host Tipperary’s first free parkrun.

Templemore parkrun is a FREE weekly 5km event for runners of all standards, which takes place every Saturday at 9:30am in Templemore Town Park. It is not a race against other runners, but a 5k timed run and it can really be whatever you want it to be, whether that's for fun or as part of a training plan.

It offers an opportunity for all the local community, male or female, young or old, to come together on a regular basis to enjoy this beautiful park and get physically active. The parkrun is buggy accessible and dogs are permitted once on a lead. We want to encourage people to jog or run together irrespective of their ability – this event is truly open to all and best of all it really is FREE!

Taking part is easy – just register before your first ever parkrun. The great thing is that you only ever need to do this once! Then just set your alarm for Saturday morning and get yourself there! You can register at: http://www.parkrun.ie/templemore/

This would not be possible without the support of Elaine Cullinan and all in Tipperary sports partnership, Thurles Templemore Municipal District, the HSE and parkrun Ireland. The parkrun is run by volunteers and we would encourage people to volunteer each week. For more information log on to parkrun.ie/Templemore or Templemore parkrun on facebook.

So whether you are a complete novice looking to get yourself started on your own "running journey" or a seasoned athlete wanting to use this as a part of your training schedule, you’re welcome to come along and join us each Saturday at 9:30am.