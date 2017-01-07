Cllr Eddie Moran welcomes repairs to Borrisoleigh Cemetery

Councillor Eddie Moran welcomes recently completed works to Borrisoleigh Cemetery following representation by the Councillor to the Environment section of Tipperary County.

Councillor Moran said; “After I was contacted by families of loved ones in Borrisoleigh Cemetery where they expressed their upset at the disrepair of the footpaths and walkways in the Cemetery, I raised the matter at a Monthly Meeting of the Templemore-Thurles Municipal District where I called on the Environment section of Tipperary County Council to engage in immediate action to repair footpaths and walkways in the Cemetery.

“I’m delighted to confirm that the issues I raised have now been addressed and the necessary repairs and maintenance works have now been completed by the County Council.”

Cllr Moran added “I would like to thank the Environment section of the County Council who I worked closely with to bring the issue to a satisfactory conclusion and acknowledge the ongoing sterling work of families who maintain the graves in Borrisoleigh Cemetery to a high standard over the years. ”