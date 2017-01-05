Good quality of English in Rockwell

A subject inspection of English in Rockwell College, has found the quality of teaching and learning was 'good or very good' during all lessons observed.

Department of Education inspectors carry out regular subject inspections in all schools.

On October 20th and 21st this year, an inspector visited Rockwell College, a co-educational secondary school near Cashel. The report was published on December 16th.

Rockwell College is a co-educational fee-paying secondary school with a current enrolment of 480 students. The school is a Holy Ghost school under the trusteeship of the Spiritan Education Trust.

The report's main findings are: “Teaching and learning was good or very good in lessons observed. Information and communication technology (ICT) was used frequently and effectively in lessons observed. Print-rich environments have been developed in most English classrooms. A good level of practice was observed in the area of assessment. Overall, there is good whole-school support for English. There is significant scope for development in the area of subject-departmental planning.”

The inspector also noted that Teachers’ expertise in their subject area was “frequently evident. There was a clear structure in all lessons and pacing was managed well in almost all instances.”

In terms of planning and preparation, a subject co-ordinator is in place and a subject plan has been developed.

The main recommendations of the report are: “The school should support a sustained focus for continuing professional development (CPD) in the English department. Action in specified areas is required to improve the subject department plan. Recommendations with regard to compliance and improvement in the area of junior cycle English contained in the body of this report should be addressed.”

Rockwell's Board of Managment said it welcomed the findings of the English Inspection report and it thanked the Inspectorate for “noting the very good practice in operation across the subject.” Additionally,“Rockwell College will continue its promotion of CPD across its staff. Action on improving the subject department plan has commenced also. In relation to the recommendations noted in respect of Junior Cycle English, the Board is not in a position to address this until the current ASTI action is resolved.”