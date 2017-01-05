Get on those walking shoes for OT 2017

Dust off those runners and get out and about this Saturday morning to join in one of four Operation Transformation 5km walks taking place in Tipperary.

In association with RTE1's Operation Transformation, Tipperary Sports Partnership will be hosting walks in Templemore, Clonmel, Cahir and Tipperary town on Saturday, January 9th to help get the country moving!

Last year over 1,100 walkers participated in Tipperary for the Operation Transformation National Walks and this year organisers are hoping to surpass that number once again and get as many people out pounding the pavement as possible. The walks are open to all age groups and trained Irish Heart Foundation leaders will be present at each 5k with refreshments available at the finishing point. For more information visit www.tipperarysports.ie

Location: Meeting Point: Time:

Clonmel Clonmel Park Hotel 10am/ Registration at 9.30am

Cahir Duneske Sports Centre 10am/ Registration at 9.30am

Templemore Templemore Athletic Club 10am/ Registration at 9.30am

Tipperary Town Canon Hayes Sports Centre 10am/ Registration at 9.30am