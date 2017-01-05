Here at the Tipperary Star we’re always interested in the big questions in life: like how do you maximise the time you’ve got on Earth and fulfill those dreams. Well, the Premier County has a few locations which you might want to check off your bucket list.. So here goes, the top 10 things to do in Tipperary before you die. If you think we’re not thinking big enough, email more suggestions to news@tipperarystar.ie@tippstar or comment on our Facebook page.

Supporting the Blue & Gold army in Semple Stadium at a Munster Final in Semple Stadium: if the Colosseum was the beating heart of Rome, then Semple is the heart and soul of the Premier. Tickets might be rarer than hen’s teeth, but this is a once in a lifetime display of passion and courage. Stop into Hayes’ Hotel or Lar na Pairce afterwards to see how the GAA was born.

Climbing Galtee Mór in the snow on New Year’s Day: Ireland's highest inland mountain range with the highest peak, Galteemore, rises to 919m, and it’s the fifth highest in Ireland. A top treat for the most adventurous, this one is for the brave and hardy only, but you’ll be rewarded with stunning views from the top.

Tour the Rock of Cashel and relive the glory days of the Kingdom of Munster: “iconic” is a word that is often overused, but it surely applies to Tipperary’s greatest architectural wonder. Enjoy a guided tour through this 1,700-year-old gem perched overlooking the Golden Vale, and steeped in the historic town of Cashel.

Go Horsetrekking in unspoiled mountain pastures: think of Tipperary and for many it’s Coolmore, Aidan O’Brien and the finest racehorses in the world. If you want to give it a try, you couldn’t do better than book a weekend with Tipperary Mountain Trekking Centre, based at Rusheen, Borrisoleigh. There you learn to ride a horse in safety, with some of the finest off-road riding that you will experience in Ireland.

Enjoy a drink or a cosy night by the fire in one of Tipperary’s top pubs: McCarthy’s in the medieval town of Fethard and Jim O’ The Mills in Upperchurch just ooze character and are consistently voted some of Ireland’s top 10 pubs. If the walls could talk, they’d have some stories to tell here…

Similarly, you can’t beat a good cuppa tae: the Loughmore Cottage Teashop has been voted the Best Tearoom in the country. This community based Co-Op sells local produce, arts & crafts, and is the perfect place to spend time with the family

Take a cruise down Tipperary’s waterways: with Lough Derg and the Shannon in the north west, and the Suir and its tributaries snaking their way through the Premier, boaters are spoiled for choice. The villages of Holycross and Golden are lovely spots to go fishing whilst whiling away the hours until sunset.

Cahir Castle and the Swiss Cottage: this is where they filmed the epic ‘Excalibur’, and you too can still see the cannon balls embedded in the impressive Castle walls - walk out by the Suir to the Swiss Cottage on a Summer’s day, a real hidden gem buried in oak forest.

Tipperary is renowned for its festivals and culture: but which one to choose from? The Taste of Roscrea, Dromineer Literary Festival, the Cashel Arts Festival, Clonmel Junction Festival, or Thurles’ Harvest and Country Festival - culture vultures are spoiled for choice…

Get married and have your wedding picture taken on the balcony of Aherlow House Hotel: nestled in the Glen of Aherlow with breath taking views of the Galtee Mountains, and possibly the most spectacular settings in Ireland, this is one which will require a bit of planning, but you’ll remember it forever.