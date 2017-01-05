Car demolition permit sought for Kilkeary site

SDSI Ltd, of Kilkeary has applied to Tipperary County Council for a compound for end of life vehicles; compound for storage for second hand and accident damaged vehicles.

The comapny also wants permission forchange of use of existing outbuilding from stables to office use (105sqm) as well as concrete boundary wall enclosures; provision of petrol interceptor to rear of site; external floodlighting to site; vehicular entrance to development; storage building for end of life vehicles (102sqm); lean-to storage building (52sqm; all associated site works.

Planning is also being sought to block up existing vehicular entrance and realignment of front boundary wall to the east of the entrance and realignment of the front boundary fence to the west of the entrance; relocation of existing percolation area, and all associated site works.

This development involves an application for renewal of an existing waste permit for end-of-life vehicle and recovery activity under the Waste Management Act.