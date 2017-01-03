Five arrests in North Tipperary towns for public order

The holiday spirit got a little out of hand for some people in Nenagh, Roscrea and Borrisokane, with gardaí in all three towns reporting arrests for suspected breaches of public order.

Two males were arrested within five minutes of each other at Main Street, Borrisokane, in the early hours of Wednesday last, one at 1.45am and the other at 1.50am.

A woman who was allegedly blocking traffic was arrested at Main Street, Roscrea, at 7.45pm on Thursday after gardaí suspected she posed "a danger to herself and others".

In Nenagh in the early hours of New Year's Day a 21-year-old male was arrested for a suspected breach of public order in Pearse Street. He was conveyed to the local garda station at around 2.20am, after suspected of being drunk. Just fifty minutes later another male was arrested on the same street for an alleged breach of public order.

Meanwhile, gardaí in Roscrea are investigating criminal damage to a door at the Damer Lounge in Castle Street in the early hours of Monday.