Win a copy of Rosanna's book 'Eat Yourself Fit'

Win a copy of Rosanna Davison's book 'Eat Yourself Fit' with the Tipperary Star!

Following on from the success of her debut release, Eat Yourself Beautiful, Rosanna Davison is back to help you get fighting fit and fast! With over 100 powerful recipes that complement and enhance your fitness routine, a sample diet, exercise plans and tricks to keep you motivated, Eat Yourself Fit has everything you need to look and feel your very best.

The recipes are designed to aid your fitness goals, with muscle building, antioxidant, mood-enhancing, sleep-enhancing, calorie-controlled and antioxidant-rich recipes. including Rawnola Parfait with Raspberry and Vanilla Coconut Whip; Chickpea, Spinach and Sun-Dried Tomato Stew; Skinny Cauliflower Tabbouleh and treats such as Pecan Pie Truffles.

Eat Yourself Fit breaks down exactly what and when you should eating to fuel your body and make your workout work harder, with Rosanna’s personal tips and advice, including her own pre-wedding food and fitness routine. Having leapt to international prominence at the age of 19 when she was crowned Miss World in 2003, Rosanna has gone on to establish herself as one of Ireland’s most recognisable media personalities. Her website, RosannaDavisonNutrition.com, has grown rapidly since its launch in March last year as well as a growing social media following, which includes over 100,000 Instagram followers and 45,000 Facebook fans.

To win a copy of Rosanna's 'Eat Yoursef Fit' simply answer the following question:

Q. What was the name of Rosanna's debut book?

Email your answer along with your name and contact number to niamh.dillon@tipperarystar.ie

Competition closes January 13