Continued overcrowding in South Tipp General Hospital

The Emergency Department (ED) at South Tipperary General Hospital (STGH) has stated that it continues to experience severe overcrowding as there is significant demand on the Emergency Services . Management at the hospital is appealing to members public to only attend in the case of a genuine emergency, advising that, where possible, a GP or Caredoc out of hours service be consulted in the first instance.

“Unfortunately there will be long delays for patients attending the ED as the hospital is currently experiencing a surge in patients and long delays are expected today due to the exceptional numbers of very ill people in the department .

STGH wishes to reassure people, that while the hospital is extremely busy at present, patients are being seen and cared for appropriately.”

The management at STGH apologies for any inconvenience caused”. the Hospital stated