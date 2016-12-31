Roscrea Responders nominated for award

Roscrea Cardiac Responders have been nominated for a prestigious award by the Local Authorities Members Association (LAMA).

The Cardiac Responders have been nominated for the 2017 Best Community Based Initiative, set up to recognise new and emerging community groups who have excelled during the year.

Established in January 2014, the Responders assist the ambulance service and attend calls for chest pain, heart attack,cardiac arrest and stroke. The group also help fundraise for community defibrillators and other vital medical equipment.

Roscrea C.F.R. are actively recruiting new members. If you are interested in joining please contact 087- 4439366.

Now in its 11th year, the 2017 Community and Council Awards presented by IPB Insurance and LAMA will take place on Saturday 4th, February 2017. The awards recognise and celebrate community and councils working together.

The other eight groups nominated in the same category with the Roscrea Responders' are: Burren and Cliffs of Moher Geopark; CommunityAlerts.ie; Cork County Council - Courtmacsherry Community Shop; Dublin City Council- Raheny Age Friendly Community Club; KBK Community Project- Billy’s Tea Rooms and Shop; Kiltipper Ramblers- Help The Hills; Limerick City and County Council- Team Limerick Clean Up – TLC; and the Royal Canal Clean Up Group.

The winners of all categories will be revealed at the Awards Ceremony at the Crowne Plaza Hotel Dublin Airport.