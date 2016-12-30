Used spectacles collection - donate now

Cashel Lions Club are currently collecting used spectacles for transmission to different places in the world.

A collection box is available in the premises of the Affinity Credit Union on Main Street, Cashel, courtesy of the management and staff.

When the collection is completed on February 1, the glasses will be shipped by DPD Courier Company, free of charge, to the Chichester Lions Club in England, where they are cleaned and sorted.

Following this the spectacles are sent to organisations and charities that are providing Eye Camps and Comprehensive Eye Services in Third World countries.

So, the used pair of glasses that you may have in a drawer or lying on a shelf can bring enormous relief and new life opportunities to people with defective eyesight who don’t have to opportunity or the finance to visit Specsavers, Boots or other organisations who supply spectacles.

Cashel Lions Club is a proud member of the world-wide Lions Club network, which serves people in a voluntary capacity. Our organisation serves the community of Cashel and surrounding districts such as Dualla, Ballinure, Rosegreen, Golden, Knockavilla, Dundrum and Boherlahan.