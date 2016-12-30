Thurles Community Panto continues today at The Source Theatre

Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs opened at The Source Theatre yesterday (Thursday) to rave reviews and continues today Friday and tomorrow Saturday with shows at 2:00pm and 7:00pm. Don't miss it.

Snow White and Seven Dwarfs continues in The Source today and tomorrow following a great opening afternoon on Thursday. The Thurles Community Panto has really grown in popularity over the last few seasons and this year sees very strong audiences coming to The Source Theatre in Thurles for what is a very entertaining show for all the family.

Queen Belladonna (Trisha Ryan) pictured with a group of Scoil Ailbhe CBS Primary School boys when she visited the school before Christmas to promote the show.

The shows runs today and tomorrow (Friday and Saturday) at 2:00pm and 7:00pm and tickets are available from The Source Box Office on 0504 90204. If you have not already booked, make sure to do so. It's a great way to spend an afternoon or evening with the family. And, you'll be supporting your local theatre and theatre group.

