Last call for Tipp groups to apply to 'Get Ireland Growing' fund

Tipperary community groups and voluntary organisations have just under three weeks left to apply for grants from Grow It Yourself and Energia's 'Get Ireland Growing' fund to start or develop a community food-growing project in their area.

Community groups from across the county can avail for a share of the €70,000 fund which is open to any community group, school, NGO, allotment group, hospital, crèche, direct provision centre or men’s shed by filling out an application form before January 20th, 2017.

Grants from the ‘Energia Get Ireland Growing Fund’ will be split across three categories, ‘Sow’, ‘Grow’ and ‘Harvest’ with awards ranging from €500 to €2,000. In addition to the funding awarded to groups in Spring this year, GIY will also provide additional supports and opportunities for knowledge exchange between the projects, helping the best ideas to be shared through ‘Energia Get Ireland Growing’.

All of the projects remain part of the GIY network in the long term, giving them access to other GIY resources and additional groups and projects within the network, creating a long-term legacy.

To date GIY’s ‘Get Ireland Growing’ initiative has supported over 400 community food growing projects and this year will support at least 85 groups from across the country.

To encourage people to 'get Ireland growing', Wellness Coach and model Alison Canavan is calling on the premier county to grow their own food in 2017.

“As a Wellness Coach I meet a lot of people who eat food from packets and consume ready-made meals and I know from meeting these people that convenience has come at a very high cost for people. Generally people want to improve and change their lives but the one thing they often have ‘no time for’ is the extra consideration required around their food,” said Alison, adding that many people do not give enough thought into what they are eating or how their food was prepared.

“I’ve gone through a journey to change my own lifestyle and my health; I want to know where the food that I consume comes from and I want my son James to also grow up interested in knowing this; arming him with this knowledge is giving him a life skill. It is so important that children understand that food doesn’t come form a supermarket shelf but that food grows in the ground and that they can in fact grow it for themselves,” she said.

The deadline for applications for 2017 is January 20th and applications can be made online via www.giyinternational.org/energia-get-ireland-growing.html