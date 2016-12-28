Ryan calls for footpath to Drish, Thurles

Tipperary Independent Councillor Jim Ryan has again looked for a footpath extension to Drish Bridge as a matter of urgency.

At a recent meeting of the district council, Cllr Ryan tabled a motion calling on Tipperary County Council to make an application to the Transport Infrastructure Ireland (TII) for funding under a low cost safety scheme in order to construct a footpath out to Drish Bridge.

“I outlined the safety concerns of not having this footpath and the council agreed to write to the TII for funding in order to proceed with this necessary project. While there is no guarantee that the application will be successful I am however happythat at long last an application for funding will be made.

“ I have been raising this footpath issue for the past number of years and have always expressed the view that a footpath is needed. Hopefully the TII will come back with a positive response for the council otherwise peoples lives will be put at risk due to huge amount of traffic that uses this very busy road out of Thurles,” Cllr Ryan said.