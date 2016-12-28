Ryan calls for Thurles castles to be highlighted for tourism potential

Thurles Independent Councillor Jim Ryan has called for the two castles in Thurles town to be highlighted as part of potential tourism initiatives for Tipperary.

Speaking at a meeting of the Thurles Templemore Municipal District this week, Cllr Ryan pointed out the potential tourist attractions both castles could be, but added that few people knew anything about them.

“One of the castles in Thurles was where Lady Butler lived - she is a direct descendant of the late Princess Diana and I'm certain that if people from the UK were aware of this they would flock to the town because they hold the royals in such high regard. The other castle is in private ownership at the moment but there is still a lot of potential and we should be looking into every possible angle to try and bring people to Thurles and keep them here.

“We are hearing all the time about The Rock of Cashel and Cahir Castle, but we never hear anything about the castles in Thurles. I am asking that someone be appointed to carry out the research on both castles, draw up the information and have it presented in an attractive manner so that we could attract people to the town. We are losing out in Thurles because we don't have a visitor centre - perhaps that could be incorporated into the project,” Cllr Ryan said.

He requested official Kathleen Prendergast, who had addressed the council on the work of the Community and Economic Development section of the council, to refer his proposal to the relevant section. This will be referred to the tourism office, he was informed.

Meanwhile, Cllr Ryan received the support of FF Cllr Sean Ryan for his call to have the Tonagha/Galboola junction tended to as soon as possible as it is very dangerous. Signage recently erected has helped, they said, but more needs to be done to make the sightlines better and to make it easier to exit onto the Littleton-Thurles road.