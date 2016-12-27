Nenagh woman Majella raises €13,000 for Limerick hospital services

Nenagh woman Majella Moyles, who was diagnosed with breast cancer earlier this year, has raised a whopping €13,030 for the Breast Cancer Clinic in University Hospital Limerick.

Majella, who has undergone surgery, and has just completed nearly four months of chemotherapy, and members of her family, presented the cheque to Shona Tormey, consultant surgeon, University Hospital Limerick.

Majella, with the support of her family, decided to turn her personal circumstances into an opportunity to raise funds for the clinic.

The money was raised through a fundraising table quiz / shave ‘r dye night in the Half Door Bar & Restaurant, Nenagh, in August.

In September, whilst undergoing chemotherapy, Majella, along with over 50 family members and friends, completed the Tipperary Women’s Mini Marathon in Thurles.

In addition, an account on the gofundme website was set up to further raise funds.

All of these helped to raise the amazing sum of €13,030.56.

These fund raising events had an even more personal significance to the Moyles family as Majella, who is the oldest of five siblings, and her family, tragically lost her mother, Elizabeth, to breast cancer in 1983 when she was only 12 years old.

The theme of these fundraising events was Best BooB Forward.

Majella is now in the process of registering this as a charity with the hope of encouraging and supporting not only breast cancer patients but all cancer patients and survivors to get active.

Being active not only helps one physically but also mentally when going through a cancer diagnoses and treatment.

Majella who was an active triathlete and completed an Ironman shortly before her diagnosis, maintained a running, walking and hiking regime post-surgery and on her good days during chemotherapy which greatly helped her during this very challenging time.

There will be more details about the charity early 2017.

Majella and the Moyles family would like to thank all who have being praying, showing their support, and help, over the last number of months, which has all been appreciated more than words can ever say.