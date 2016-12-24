Daniel and Majella go head to head with the Queen!

Following on from its inaugural Christmas Day Message last year, TV3 will once again air a special address to the nation on Christmas Day.

This year, Ireland’s favourite and most loved couple, Daniel O’Donnell and his wife Majella, a native of Thurles, will deliver a very special message to viewers all over Ireland.

In their speech, the pair will reflect on the year gone by, and remember what is most important, as together we face into the great unknown that is 2017.

2016 will go down in history as a year which saw enormous change. It will also be remembered as a year where we lost so many dear friends in the entertainment industry, and a year of surprising political change close to home, and of course further afield in the USA.

Together, Daniel and Majella reflect on the year that has been and remind viewers about what is truly important on this special day.

Commenting on his participation in TV3’s new tradition, Daniel said: “Majella and I were delighted to be asked to deliver TV3’s Christmas Message this year. We hope what we say reaches the hearts of everyone on one of the most special days of the year.”

Daniel and Majella’s Christmas message follows last year’s ‘Queen of Ireland’s Christmas Message’ which saw Ireland’s honorary Queen, Panti Bliss, deliver a joyful Christmas speech to the nation on Christmas Day.

Tune in to TV3 at 3pm on Christmas Day to see ‘Daniel and Majella’s Christmas Message.’