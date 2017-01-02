Nenagh Rail Partnership's annual trip to ice-skating

A total of 70 people took part in the first of this year's Nenagh Rail Community Partnership's annual train trip to Limerick on Ice.

The trip took place on Thursday, December 29, with 60 people boarding at Cloughjordan and a further 10 getting on at Nenagh, which has organised its own day out for this coming Tuesday, January 3.

The rail group has been organising the trips for over a decade, with Irish Rail and Limerick on Ice giving reduced prices for those who take part.

Cloughjordan is organising two trips, but people are reminded that they can travel on any of the days to avail of these great reductions once they produce a rail ticket at the Limerick on Ice ticket office.

On Tuesday, January 3, the train will leave Nenagh railway station at 10.55am and return from Limerick at 16.55. Once again there will be a reduced rate at €10 to skate and a return rail ticket at €6 return for adults and €3 for children. Skating is from 1pm to 2pm, and this hour always proves to be a special community event.

The contact for Nenagh is Virginia O'Dowd, 086-8185520.

The Cloughjordan group iwill travel again on Wednesday, January 4. The train leaves Cloughjordan at 10.45am and returns from Limerick at 16.55. The cost remains at €6 / €3 return for the train and €10 for the skating, which again is booked from 1pm to 2pm. The contact for Cloughjordan is Duncan Martin, 086-8377906.

People from Roscrea, Newport and the general Ballina area are welcome to take part by joining the train at their local station. Please check train times.

You don't have to book in advance. Just turn up at the individual stations on the day.