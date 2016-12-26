Nenagh Rail Partnership's annual trip to ice-skating still on track

Nenagh Community Rail Partnership is once again organising its popular rail trips to Limerick on Ice over the Christmas holidays. Because of the demand last year, Cloughjordan is organising two trips, but people are reminded that they can travel on any of the days to avail of these great reductions once they produce a rail ticket at the Limerick on Ice ticket office.

The Nenagh group will travel on Tuesday, January 3. The train will leave Nenagh at 10.55am and return from Limerick at 16.55. Once again there will be a reduced rate at €10 to skate and a return rail ticket at €6 return for adults and €3 for children. We skate from 1pm to 2pm, and this hour always proves to be a special community event. The contact for Nenagh is Virginia O'Dowd, 086-8185520.

The Cloughjordan group is travelling on two dates, Thursday, December 29, and Wednesday, January 4. The train leaves Cloughjordan at 10.45am and returns from Limerick at 16.55. The cost remains at €6 / €3 return for the train and €10 for the skating, which again is booked from 1pm to 2pm. The contact for Cloughjordan is Duncan Martin, 086-8377906. People from Roscrea, Newport and the general Ballina area are welcome to take part by joining the train at their local station. Please check train times. You don't have to book in advance. Just turn up at the individual stations on the day.