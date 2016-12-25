Slang
Give us a gander - Tipperary's unique brand of slang
Every county has its own unique brand of slang but when it comes to Tipperary it is undoubtedly the 'premier' county.
Here are just a few samples of the unique brand of Tipperary's take on life.
A face like a sow's arse - used to describe an individual with a sulky face.
As sure as God made apples - a term used to stress the honesty of a statement
Better out than yer eye - said proudly after passing wind
Cock of the walk - describes a person who thinks they're important
Crater - a term of endearment
Feckarsing - acting foolishly
Fur coat and no knickers - posh on the outside but common
Give us a gander - let me have a look
Guff - backchat
May you get an itch that'll never be scratched - a common curse
Naynagh - Nenagh
Pig Iron - trying something , knowing it probably won't work
Pisswater - a weak pint of lager
Quarehalk - an odd person
The pure solid finesht - something that is very good
Thick as a ditch - very stupid
Twasn't off the stones he licked it - behaviour that was inherited
Wagon - a nasty woman and finally
d'ould lad an' d'ould wan
- your parents
