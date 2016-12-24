New initiatives are driving jobs & investment in Tipperary

Following a spate of negative publicity and job losses in and around Tipperary town this year, members of Cashel Tipperary Municipal District heard that there is a major push now on to attract investment into the town.

Members are actively supporting a range of programmes to promote economic development and job creation in Tipp town, said Director of Services, Ms Claire Curley. Some examples are as follows: a) a new marketing plan for the County and the Municipal District is near completion, and will be launched in the New Year

b) The 'Munster Vales' Board covers most of the District - a marketing plan has been developed; traders have been met; a number of tourism experience bundles are currently being worked upon; the Galtees Community Groups have a representative on the Board who is contributing very significantly to the work of the Board and it is expected that the Tourism marketing plan for this area and the developed experience bundles will be launched in early 2017

c) Connect Ireland job creation initative for Tipperary Town commenced in 2015 with meetings involving Connect Ireland, the Municipal District, Tipperary Chamber of Commerce (TIRD) and Tipperary Co-op. Tipperary Co-op agreed to resource the initiative through the employment of a business consultant who co-ordinated and has driven the Project from mid 2015 to date. Tipperary Co. Council and the Diaspora Engagement Fund (via Connect Ireland) are the co-funders of the Project. A website, brochure, social media platform, pop up stands, road signage (for launch) and business cards were developed and produced with the Diaspora and Tipperary Co. Council funding. The official launch was held on 26th November, 2015 with a large attendance from the local community, business and agency presence at the event.

A number of leads were generated at the event and a target of one company “landing” within the first twelve months of operation was achieved in June with the arrival of Tamaki Automation Control in Dundrum which now employs seven people. A second tangible lead is being pursued at present.

d) Town Centre Forum is up and running and is striving to make a difference. This Forum is representative of Chamber of Commerce (TIRD); Tidy Towns; Festivals Committee; Heritage & Tourism Group; Farmers Market Committee and Municipal District.The Retail Action Plan is a first starting point and there are some funds available to support appropriate initiatives.

More on this next week!