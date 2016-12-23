Circle of Friends Support Centre

The Circle of Friends Cancer Care Support Centre in Tipperary town enjoyed a great third Christmas party last Sunday evening. Thanks to everybody for coming and for your continued valuable support during 2016 - roll on 2017 when it will be a big year for us! Special thanks to Jennifer Hickey for her usual fantastic mulled wine and thanks to all who contributed to the party atmosphere. Thanks to Betty for writing and reciting a beautiful poem for us. We all loved it. Congratulations to all who won lovely prizes - it was great to be able to give a Free Raffle and thanks to those who donated lovely prizes for same. Special thanks to Carolyn Fanning who presented Pat with a cheque for €1,700 proceeds of her Christmas Coffee Morning recently - what an achievement - well done to you and your family.