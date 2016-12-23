Over 1,300 customers to benefit from upgrade of Tipperary scheme

Customers in the Graigue water scheme area may notice increase in water hardness as a result of move to new source but this is not harmful to health, Irish Water says.

Over 1,300 people served by the Graigue Water Supply Scheme in Co Tipperary are set to benefit from a safer and more secure water supply as a result of upgrade works carried out by Irish Water in partnership with Tipperary County Council.

This is part of a €3 million project which involves upgrading the Graigue and Temple-Etney water supplies to protect customers from the threat of cryptosporidium. Over the coming weeks, the Graigue water supply will be switched from a vulnerable mountain source to a new supply.

As this new supply is high in naturally occurring minerals, such as calcium and magnesium, customers may notice an increase in the hardness of their water. Hard water does not affect the quality of the water supply, nor is it harmful to health. However, customers may begin to notice some scaling of domestic appliances, such as kettles and washing machines. It may also affect other equipment where water is heated such as home heating systems, hot water cylinders, electric showers and some farm equipment, such as milking machines.

The upgrade of the water supply schemes has many benefits for the communities and businesses in the area. It will improve security of supply, improve water quality and lead to the removal of the Graigue water supply system from the EPA Remedial Action List (RAL) while also facilitating the lifting of boil water notices from a small number of properties in the area which have been in place since 2012.

This supply is on the RAL as it currently does not have an adequate barrier in place to protect against incidents of Cryptosporidium. This project involved the development of an additional groundwater source at Brackford Bridge to replace the Graigue surface water source and augment the existing ground water source at Temple-Etney. The works include a new borehole, raw water pipelines, contact tank, pumping station at Temple-Etney, distribution pipelines and associated refurbishment works at Killurney Reservoir.

Aisling Buckley, Regional Information Specialist with Irish Water, explained: “The new supply is high in naturally occurring calcium and magnesium compounds, which are hardness indicators and may result in some scaling of domestic appliances on boiling/heating of water.

“Hard Water does not affect the quality of drinking water, nor is it harmful to your health. On the other hand, the new supply will benefit customers’ health by providing an effective barrier against the harmful bacteria Cryptosporidium and ensuring a safe, secure supply of water for the community in the future.”

Any customers with questions or concerns about the impact of this project should contact the Irish Water customer service line at 1850 278 278.