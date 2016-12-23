A hideaway haven in Portroe: Pippa's healing retreat centre

Nestled among the rolling hills of Lough Derg lies a secret escape, carefully curated by spiritual healer and medium Pippa Slattery.

A place of refuge for those stressed out by work and the daily rat race, the Beyond Breath Healing and Retreat Centre has become a haven for people to learn how to “breathe again” explains owner Pippa who offers a host of mindfulness classes and meditation workshops to people all over the country.

“I have so many people coming who just want an escape. People's lives are so full of stress they often forget to take a moment for themselves. My home has become a sanctuary to them,” says Pippa.

The 'sanctuary' in question is located in a lovingly restored country cottage that has been in Pippa's family since the 1970's and since converted into a 'healing centre' with its own designated healing room.

“I offer private and guided retreats specially tailored to suit each individual client. There is accommodation for up to four people here and I often have people ask me why don't I expand and make the place bigger as its become such a popular destination but I want to keep it small, more intimate,” explains Pippa, who also lives at the cottage, of her residential retreats “Reconnecting with your Sacred Self.”

Born in England, Pippa's own journey into the world of mediation began some 20 years ago having developed an interest in holistic wellbeing during a visit to a Buddhist Retreat Centre in West Cork, before going on to qualify with a Mastery training in Cellular Healing and Rebirthing (the practice of releasing suppressed memories, in turn helping to dissolve negative thinking).

“Today mindfulness is extremely popular. Often people come to me who want to re-evaluate their life and I help to guide them to find a place of healing. We can look at the different elements in their life they are struggling with,” says Pippa, who also works as a physic medium.

“Whatever your religion or beliefs, being able to escape and take a moment for yourself is crucial. We're busier than ever and more connected through technology than we could imagine but it's vital that people allow just a few minutes each day to take stock of their surroundings and relax.”

During a stay at the retreat centre, guests can attend group meditation classes, guided walks, or benefit from some of the different healings and teachings on offer from Pippa including personal development as well as sampling a complete vegetarian diet all prepared by their host each day.

“I get groups of friends coming to the centre as well as people who want to spend time on their own. If someone doesn’t feel okay, it’s important to acknowledge why that is and get to the root of the problem. By doing this it becomes easier for people to make better choices in their lives.”

For information on courses being run at Pippa Slattery’s Beyond Breath Healing and Retreat Centre visit www.beyondbreath.net or call 087 2576901. You can also find Pippa on Facebook www.facebook.com/beyondbreath