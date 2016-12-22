Cashel Boys perform 'A Litte Bird Told Me'

The boys from Senior Infants and First Class at St John the Baptist BNS recently performed their school show ‘A Little Bird told Me’ This play was an easy-to-perform nativity for children in which a little bird told some exciting news about the birth of a very special King. The boys definitely put 'Christ' back into 'Christmas' in an infectiously fun-loving, yet straightforward, way. It was a charming nativity production where there were some great performances from the boys. Special mention must go to Cameron Quirke who was an amazing narrator and to shepherd Johnny Harty who stole the show with his powerful musical renditions. Mrs Bane’s First Class stars from “A Little Bird Told Me” - Back row L/R: Jimmy O’Reilly, Nathan Sheehan, Cameron Quirke, Karl Doherty. Front row - Michael Monaghan, Tristan Shelly, Misha Nesteruk, Matei Unguren, Jakub Sajkowski