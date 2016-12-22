Age Friendly Roscrea Christmas Party

On Friday 18th almost 200 people attended the Inaugural Age Friendly Roscrea Christmas Dinner and Party.

The ball room at Racket hall was invaded by a red party going army.

The group were entertained by Martin Grace and Billy Costello, interjected by witty monologues from Noel Joyce. Mrs Claus and an elf who had escaped his shelf made an appearance.

Age Friendly Roscrea chose this festive occasion to launch the Roscrea Friendship Service. To commence in late January this service will provide a friendly telephone call service and a visitation for older Roscrea people. We are actively recruiting volunteers for both services, further information from Anne Keevey at 0831133987. The very positive benefits and enjoyment from music and song has inspired Edel Carey and Age Friendly Roscrea to start a new singing group. The group, to be called the’ Rosie Greys’ will be informal and inclusive. It will be all about joining in, singing talent of course would be an asset but not essential. (Contact Edel at 0876921422 ).

Both these initiatives offer valuable opportunities for volunteering and working toward making Roscrea a great place to live and grow.