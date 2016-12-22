More than 500 Tipperary people will be homeless this Christmas

More than 500 people in Tipperary this Christmas week have found 'no room at the inn' and that stark homeless figure could grow substantially in the New Year, if current trends continue on the upward spiral, the Tipperary Star can reveal.

The lack of affordable rented accommodation, social housing, unemployment, unrealistic rent allowance limits, unsustainable mortgage payments and evictions from owner occupied and buy-to-let properties, have created a situation where the frequency of individuals and families becoming homeless has accelerated drastically, resulting in homeless services becoming completely overwhelmed, according to Deputy Michael Lowry.

With the homeless figure having risen from 25 in 2010 to 426 in 2016, and now more than 500, twelve months later, Tipperary, like many other counties is facing a housing crisis.

There are 3000 qualified applicants on the Tipperary County Council housing list, but only four houses were built in the last two years.

However the council has provided a record number of houses through acquisition schemes, refurbishments and re-letting, but they are stuggling to keep up with the level of demand. See page 2.