Volunteer swimmers are hopefully now all geared up and ready for the Annual Christmas Day Swim which takes place today in Templemore Town Park Lake at 12.15.

This event has been taking place now for many years with up to thirty brave swimmers taking the plunge last year.

If you would like to add your name to the list of swimmers this year, or for any information on ‘The Swim’ get in touch with Dorothy Bradish (087-9926631).

All proceeds in aid of North Tipperary Hospice