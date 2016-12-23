The Christmas Fairy Story

In Templemore Park Fairy Trail the fairies are putting the last finishes to their houses to entice Santa to call.

Like all other good children they are very excited. Elfis has been visiting them and checking if they have been good.

He is a bit of a character so wonder if his example is anything to go by. Anyway have a wonderful Christmas and New Year to all you wonderful supporters. Many thanks

Fairy Ash

follow on facebook/ templemoreparkfairytrail.com