Tipperary Garda Inspector wins at road safety awards

Tipperary Garda Inspector Edmund Golden was among the winners at this year’s Road Safety Authority (RSA) ‘Leading Lights in Road Safety’ Awards.

A total of 37 individuals and organisations were honoured for their commitment and dedication to road safety at the ninth annual ‘Leading Lights in Road Safety’ Awards which were presented by RSA Chairperson Liz O’Donnell and RSA Chief Executive Moyagh Murdock in Farmleigh last week.

MC for the day was RTÉ News Correspondent Teresa Mannion, with awards presented in categories including media, education, business, emergency services and public sector.

The RSA presented 18 Special Recognition Awards to people who have demonstrated a commitment to road safety in their communities. Among the recipients was inspector Edmund Golden.

Inspector Golden is a former Garda Driving Instructor and his significant expertise helps him educate members of the public on road safety.

Inspector Golden is a regular on local radio stations, Tipperary Mid-West and Tipp FM where he has regular road safety slots.

This year, he participated in a feature for Tipperary Matters on Irish TV highlighting the dangers of drink driving. He also narrated a segment on RTÉ’s ‘Crimecall’ relating to a high-speed collision that took place in Cashel in 2008.

He recently developed a pledge form for Transition Year students who attend the Annual Road Show. Over 2,000 students who attended the event signed a pledge to stay safe on the roads of Tipperary.

Inspector Golden also hosted an open day on a farm to highlight changes to Agricultural Vehicle Standards and show farmers the steps they must take to be compliant.

Ms Moyagh Murdock, Chief Executive of the Road Safety Authority said:

“Every year, we have the privilege of being able to recognise the ‘unsung heroes’ of road safety at the Leading Lights in Road Safety Awards. We at the RSA can’t tackle road safety alone, and so we rely on individuals, organisations and communities to act as ambassadors and advocates for road safety”.

“What astounds me every year is the number of people - right around the country - who are taking personal responsibility for finding creative and workable solutions to the problems on our roads. Congratulations to everyone who received an award today and on behalf of everyone who uses the roads, thank you for your commitment and dedication to making them a safer place.”

Ms Liz O’Donnell, Chairperson of the RSA presented the awards, saying:

“Every year, this special event gives us an opportunity to honour the people who are making a real difference in road safety”.

“This year, the judging panel had a very difficult decision to make, as the quality of nominations and entries was extremely high. We were particularly struck by the number of individuals and groups around the country who are working on solutions to driver distraction: we’re delighted to see this is an issue people are taking incredibly seriously”.

“Once again, I am proud to be here today to present these awards to such extraordinary individuals and organisations. I thank you for the work that you do, every day, and for the example you set us all in keeping our roads free from death and injury”, she said.