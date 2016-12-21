'No plans to reduce X8 bus services'

Following correspondence from Councillor Tom Wood relating to the uncertainty surrounding Bus Eireanns plans for a continuating of existing services on Route X8 through Cashel and the lack of timetables at the Cashel bus stops, the Chief Executive Officer for the transport company, Martin Nolan, has written: “we are dedicated to providing our customers with a comprehensive, quality public transport service through our integrated network. In Bus Eireann, we strongly believe in providing a friendly, effective, value for money and safe service to all our customers.

“We are currently in contact with the National Transport Authority in relation to the display of new timetable information at both bus stops in Cashel and this will be completed very shortly.

“Bus Eireann can also clarify that there are currently no plans to change existing levels of service on Route X8.”