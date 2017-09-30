Patsy Carroll Memorial Camogie Day at Cronan's Club on September on 23rd

At Cronans Camogie Club Roscrea the Patsy Carroll Memorial day was held on 23rd September last.

It was a great day of camogie and a hive of activity with 278 girls competiting between u8s, u10s blitz's with the following clubs participating, Roscrea, Moneygall, Holycross, Borrisoleigh, Toomevara, Nenagh, Kildangan, Burgess, Portroe, Silvermines and an U16 tournament final between Roscrea v Portroe. We had a very competitive round stages in both u8s and u10s with Roscrea v Borrisoleigh in U8s final; unfortunately it was not to be Roscrea's day with Borrisoleigh winners of u8 shield and the u10s blitz was a very competitive and thrilling final between Toomevara v Silvermines with Toomevara coming out winners.The U16 tournament Final was the main event Roscrea v Portroe and Roscrea came out victors with the slightest of margins. We would like to thank everyone that helped to make day such a success; it was fantastic for all the girls to see a packed pitch throughout the day and we look forward to next year.