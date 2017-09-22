All roads lead to Croke Park next Sunday when Tipperary take on Tyrone in the Intermediate All Ireland Final. The club are proud to have two representatives on the panel. Maria Curley has made the full back position her own. Elaine Fitzpatrick has been unfortunate to miss out on a starting role due to injury. We wish Maria, Elaine and all involved all the best. We encourage you to show your colours and show support for the ladies who have put in such effort to get to the final.

Photo shows Aoife Bergin who was selected to represent Templemore Ladies Football club in the exhibition game in Semple Stadium at the recent All Ireland semi final with Neassa Towey & Jill Johnston who were ball girls. The girls are pictured with Maria Curley full back on the Tipperary Intermediate team.

U8/10/11s

Thanks to all who travelled for the final blitz of the season in Martinstown last Saturday. This finishes the season for the girls who have really worked hard and improved. Thanks to the mentors for their work, the parents for their support and especially the girls for their attendance and effort. See you all in 2018!

U14s

Training continues as texted out ahead of our next game against Moycarkey.

U19s

These girls were unlucky when they played Clonmel but put in a terrific performance against Cappawhite last Saturday evening to come away with a very decisive win. Training continues as advised ahead of game against Ardfinnan in 2 weeks.

Thanks to all who contributed to our recent clothes collection.