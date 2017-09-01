Templemore Ladies Football

There was a super display from Maria Curley and Tipperary Intermediate ladies who defeated Meath to secure a place in the All Ireland final. Thanks to our young girls who travelled to support the Tipperary ladies.

Clothes Collection – Our annual fundraising event to raise much needed funds will take place on Saturday 9th September at Our Lady's school field beside the church between 10 am and 12. Please bring your unwanted items along on 9th or to any training session.

U14s – Well done to our girls who put in a great performance when they defeated a strong Templetouhy team in their first game of the championship. The girls play Silvermines away next Saturday at 11.

U19s – Training will begin Thursday 7-8 ahead of the championship.