Community Games success for Cashel-Rosegreen with two superb victories at University of Limerick

Cashel/Rosegreen Camogie added the Munster title to their bow with two superb victories at University Limerick on Saturday last.

Having come through Tipperary courtesy of a win over Moycarkey in the county final the girls faced Killmallock and District in the Munster Semi final.

The game was closely fought early on but goals from Alessia Mazzola and Keeva O Donoghue put some breathing space between the teams. Brilliant points from Grace Moloney (3), Anna Fahie (2) handed Cashel a halftime lead 2-6 to 2-1.

The second half saw Cashel stamp their superiority with a further O'Donoghue goal and three points soon added to by an Anna Fahie point and two goals from Emilie Borowski and Erin Gillespie sealing a brilliant win and a place in the Munster final.

So it was onto the decider and West Cork Club Enniskeane stood in our way of pulling off a major title.

Cashel began well with Ciara Moloney dangerous In attack grabbing a quick point. Fellow forward Keeva soon added a goal and the girls never looked back.

Our defense was now watertight with Ella O Dwyer, Saoirse Davis,Aoibhe Gayson Molloy, Chloe Coleman in particular outstanding. Evelyn Gayson Molloy in goals sharp and quick to clear any danger, Enniskeane struggled to break down the defensive line. When Erin added a fantastic individual goal the confidence filtered through the team.

Half time score Cashel/Rosegreen 2-5 Enniskeane 0-1.

The girls continued to attack, Anna Fahie scored a goal with Cara adding another goal and a point to make things very comfortable.

However Enniskeane replied with a brace of goals as they heaped pressure on the Cashel defense.

But two brilliant Grace Moloney points one in particular similar to one scored in the Leinster senior hurling final was the score of the match.

Lily Fahie and midfield Partners Alessia and Grace were outstanding throughout, while in attack Anna and Erin worked their socks off from start to finish with young duo Ciara and Keeva a constant scoring threat, Ella Shelley, Ellie Butler and Emilie Borowski Played brilliant also.

So while Enniskeane added a late late goal Cashel stood firm to capture a well deserved Munster Community Games title.

Each and every girl played their part. A special word for Katelyn Downey who missed out though injury, we wish her a speedy recovery.

The panel of Evelyn Gayson Molloy, Saoirse Davis, Ella O Dwyer, Aoibhe Gayson Molloy (captain), Chloe Coleman, Grace Moloney, Alessia Mazzola, Lily Fahie, Anna Fahie (1-5), Erin Gillespie (2-1), Ciara Moloney (1-2), Keeva O Donoghue (3-4), Emilie Borowski (1-0), Ellie Butler, Ella Shelley and Katelyn Downey deserve a massive well done you each performed brilliantly from our first outing in Ballingarry right up the the last seconds against Enniskeane.

Well done also to the management team of Timmy Moloney, Donal O'Donoghue, Sean Kennedy and Marie Gayson.

We now hope to continue our good run when we go onto the All Ireland Community Games in Abbotstown in August, whatever the result, this group of girls are already winners.

Congratulations to all involved, and our supporters, on a fantastic campaign so far.