Leahy Park hosts annual school league

Scorching conditions were the order of the day at Leahy Park on Monday 19 June for the annual school hurling league finals.

Eighteen teams from 1st to 6thclass took to the field in their respective ‘A’, ‘B’ and ‘C’ finals. The ‘A’ finalists were fighting it out for the 1st/2nd class trophy, the Ryan (King) Memorial Cup (3rd/4th) and the John Ryan (Con) Cup (5th/6th).

First up were the 1st/2nd class boys who took to the field in already very hot conditions at 10.15am. Annacarty, captained by Tudor Mereacre, took on Ryszard Mazur’s Clonoulty in the ‘A’ final with Tudor’s charges prevailing on a scoreline of 6-5. What a game this was and the young Moldovan boy proudly lifted the trophy after leading from the front with a storming personal performance. Kickhams captained by Max Szcuryk beat Matty Kaput’s Cashel in the ‘B’ final while Alan Pukas’ Cappawhite team soundly beat Oskar Filipski’s Arravale Rovers 8-2.

The Junior League finals were up next with the game of the entire league being that ‘A’ final – the battle of the O’Dwyers. Jack and Oisín locked horns with Jack’s men getting over the line by a single score. 7-6. In the ‘B’ final, Daniels Livmanis’ Kickhams beat Kyle Doherty’s Clonoulty on a scoreline of 9-3 while Dylan O’Gorman’s Annacarty defeated an out-classed but still very determined Cappa who were led by their captain fantastic Konrad Janasek.

Last but not least. The senior boys. Three intriguing finals lay in store. Filip Mihai and Jaskaren Singh contested the ‘C’ final with Filip’s team coming getting the job done on a score of 9-5. Igor Pardyka’s boys beat David O’ Dwyer’s men in a keenly contested final. There was only one score between them at the final whistle. 9-8. Finally, Jonathan Ryan’s Cashel took on Clarennce Navarro’s Cappawhite in a cracking contest that was fitting for the trophy match. Great prestige goes with getting your name engraved on the Jack Ryan (Con) Cup and all boys gave it their all despite the heat. It ended 9-5 after 20 plus pulsating minutes. Clarence was the victor. And to the victor the spoils. The big cup was his and he proudly lifted it over his head at the presentation ceremony back in the school. And in what was a lovely moment, his proud mother and grandparents visiting from the Phillipines were on hand to witness the event.

Thank you to PJ and Liz Dunne, to Denis and Ruairi, to all at the Caskel King Cormacs Juvenile and Senior Clubs for their support. Thanks also to the teachers, parents and most importantly the boys who participated in leagues over the past few months.