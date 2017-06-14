Cashel KC 1-17 Arravale Rovers 2-11

Our Intermediates overcame hurdle number one to qualify for the semi final of the West Intermediate hurling Championship after a three point victory over Arravale Rovers.

Holding a 4 point half time lead, 1-7 to 0-6, Cashel looked like pulling away for a cosy victory after starting the second half in determined fashion.

The lads soon stamped their authority on proceedings when we took control of the game and went 5 points clear.

However we soon took our foot off the gas Arravale turning the game on its head banging in a goal 1-14 to 1-12

Cashel quickly replied to restore their goal advantage with a Johnny Walsh point. But another Arravale goal leveled the game.

Cashel showed resilience and plenty of character with Conn Bonnar (2) coming to the fore late on with further points to secure a vital win.

While this wasn't a classic, a win is a win and though we didn't hit top gear this victory could be the catalyst for better things to come.

Cashel Team: Owen Quirke, John Darmody, Simon Delaney, Adam Kennedy, Tony Hewitt, James Cummins, Lee Burke, Mickey Coleman (0-2), Patrick Fahy, Jonathan Walsh (0-7), Dylan Fitzelle (0-3), Ross Doyle (0-1), Ross Bonnar, Adrian Cummins (0-2), Conn Bonnar (1-2). Sub used Pat Muldoon for Adam Kennedy. Check out our Facebook page for more.