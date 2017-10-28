Catch some last minute sun with travel engine Kayak.ie

Back at work and feeling like the summer holidays never happened? Travel search engine, KAYAK.ie has analysed search trends to see what’s topping the Irish winter sun wishlist in 2017 and where holiday planners can bag a bargain!

The flight search data on KAYAK.ie shows that the Irish public are clearly mid-afternoon daydreamers when it comes to holiday planning, with 18 percent of all searches taking place on Monday - peaking at 4pm, followed by Tuesday, before tapering off over the week.

Based on year on year searches, the below table shows the top trending destinations to help Irish sun-seekers make the best choices depending on their travel tastes and budget. Brisbane and Perth are among the top trending destinations list for winter travel with average temperatures of 25 degrees in December and 13 hours of sunshine. Not only that, flying to Perth in November can save travellers almost €256 compared to flight prices in December. Closer to home, the Canary Islands and Malaga top the list for European destinations, with Lanzarote seeing a 56 percent increase in searches from last year and a drop of 7 percent in average return flights against 2016, at €264.

John-Lee Saez, travel expert at KAYAK comments: ‘At KAYAK, we help people to plan and manage their travel better, so they can escape the Irish winter weather. If you're looking for inspiration try out our Explore tool, where you'll be able to input your budget, desired month of travel and flight time, and see the matching destinations pop up for you on the world map’.

Winter Sun Savings

While 2016 brought an easing of travel restrictions and the addition of more flights to Cuba, Havana has seen a 191 percent increase in searches on KAYAK and was named top trending destination in the 2017 Travel Hacker report. This is all good news for Irish holidaymakers, as Havana has also seen the greatest reduction in flight prices, a whopping 53 percent from the same time last year. Average return flights now cost only €616, down from €1,309 in 2016.

Second on the list is Bangkok, with a balmy average temperature of 28 degrees in November, also shows a drop in price, down 6 percent from this time last year, to an average return airfare of €486 in November.

