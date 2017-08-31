WIN! A L.O.V Beauty Gift Bag Worth €50! The latest L.O.V Cosmetics collection is full of exciting shades, innovative formulas and iridescent statement looks. The collection introduces new revolutionary products, including LOVglow Highlighting Drops, FATALmuse Liquid Matte Lipstick, LINEstory Eyeliner Pen and EYEttraction Magnetic Loose Eyeshadow, a loose and at the same time velvety soft texture kept together magnetically.

Update your makeup just in time for autumn by entering this competition over on our Facebook page to be in with a chance to win this fantastic gift bag worth over €50!

The collection is available from Shaws Department Stores and selected pharmacies nationwide.

Simply like and share on Facebook. Competition closes Sunday, September 3. Winners will be notified.