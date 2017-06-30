Vera's modelling chocolate is ideal for budding chefs

Vera Miklas business is based in Bansha, Co. Tipperary and is the first manufacturer of modelling chocolate in Ireland.

Modelling chocolate is a delicious alternative to the traditional sugarpaste and is used by cake decorators to create stunning cakes. It is an ideal edible medium for sculpted cakes as it is easy to work with, it is malleable and holds shape well. Modelling chocolate kits developed by Vera contain everything you need to create animal cake toppers for child’s celebration cake. They are also ideal for budding chefs or as an activity for children’s parties.

Vera Miklas also makes delicious range of novelty chocolates – shoes, handbags, spoons, lollipops, bars. They are sure to please whether you are getting them as a treat for yourself or as a gift for someone else or share them with your family or colleagues at work.

Check out also their new range of Freeze dried fruit. They are delicious in combination with chocolate (dairy free chocolate shards, milk chocolate discs, white chocolate bars) but also as a healthy snack.

Freeze dried fruit is 100% natural fruit, no additives, no preservatives, no added sugar, gluten free and vegan friendly. They are ideal for lunchboxes even for the picky eaters. We love them on porridge, in homemade granola, as a topping on yogurt, ice cream, cakes and meringues. They add colour and flavour to buttercreams, marshmallows, macaroons.

If you want to give a go to any of their products visit their website www.veramiklas.com or follow them on Facebook.com/Vera Miklas Chocolate